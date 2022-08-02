Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
IIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
