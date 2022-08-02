Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

IIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

