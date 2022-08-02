Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5,105.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

PSCE stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

