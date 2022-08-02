Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

