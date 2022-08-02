Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT stock opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

