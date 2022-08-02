Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

