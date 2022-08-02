Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,541. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

