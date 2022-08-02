Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.72 and last traded at $55.55. 1,108,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,489,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

