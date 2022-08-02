Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $443.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.62 and its 200-day moving average is $446.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

