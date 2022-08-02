Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.52. Approximately 4,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

IPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The company has a market cap of $592.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

