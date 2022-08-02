Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.04. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $154,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

