Internet Computer Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $135.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00034603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,741,156 coins and its circulating supply is 249,755,637 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
