Internet Computer Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $135.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00034603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,741,156 coins and its circulating supply is 249,755,637 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

