International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSW stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,830. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

