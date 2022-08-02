International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.83

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 6245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

International Money Express Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $753,626.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

