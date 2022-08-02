International Biotechnology Trust plc (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IBT opened at GBX 692.47 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 655.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 645.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 773.25 ($9.47).

In other news, insider Patrick Maxwell bought 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,940.25 ($26,884.27).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

