Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.