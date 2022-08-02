Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$214.21.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC traded down C$2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$188.42. 198,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$182.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.64. The firm has a market cap of C$33.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$191.56.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

