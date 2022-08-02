Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$210.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock remained flat at $148.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

