Insured Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $464.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $213,954.11 and $464.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00624311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034639 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,617,251 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

