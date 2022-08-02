Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

Insurance Australia Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Insurance Australia Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

