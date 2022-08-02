Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Insperity updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-1.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

