Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.68-$5.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $108.81. 234,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,442. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

