Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 217,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,760. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

