Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 8,286 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,169,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,291,952.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,613. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

