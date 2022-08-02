Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,729. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

