Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 3,420 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.17, for a total value of $1,002,641.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,423 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,060.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajit Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $333,264.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-A stock traded down $7,050.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $444,650.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433,324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470,505.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.