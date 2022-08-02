Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires 575 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 4,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $737.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

