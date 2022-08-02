Insider Buying: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) CFO Purchases 1,480 Shares of Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) CFO Javvis O. Jacobson acquired 1,480 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $14,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,644.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FINW traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 11,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,375. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

