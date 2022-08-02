Insider Buying: Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Chairman Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 241,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $385.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

