Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 50,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,195. The company has a market cap of $469.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.