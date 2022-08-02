Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS EPRF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

