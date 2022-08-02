ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ING Groep by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 505,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.39) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.40) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

