Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

