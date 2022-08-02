Infinity Esaham (INFS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $36,637.18 and $53.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00624311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034639 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com.
