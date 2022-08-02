IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,924,193 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924,193 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $48,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

