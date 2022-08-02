IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.