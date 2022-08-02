IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 692,994 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.