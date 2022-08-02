IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $15.35 Million in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in CMC Materials by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMC Materials by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $179.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

