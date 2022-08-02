IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,362.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

