IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.