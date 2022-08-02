IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $29.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 666.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

