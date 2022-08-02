IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VBK opened at $220.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.