Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 292,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.