Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,719 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

