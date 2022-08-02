Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.91 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

