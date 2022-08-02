Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.57 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Amgen stock opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.58.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

