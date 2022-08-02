Independent Advisor Alliance Has $17.24 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.