Independent Advisor Alliance Has $13.05 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.64.

ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

