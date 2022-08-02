Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

