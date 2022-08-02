Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

