Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

